State prohibiting all gatherings with more than 250 people until April 13

42 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 1:48 PM March 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Along with closing down public schools for a month, Governor John Bel Edwards has prohibited all gatherings with 250 people or more in an attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, the governor signed a proclamation halting any gatherings of that size until April 13. 

As of mid-day Friday, the state has reported 33 total cases of the virus.

The governor's office will hold a live news conference at 3 p.m. to address the decision.

