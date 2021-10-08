75°
State prison guard charged with aggravated battery of inmate

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - A corrections officer at the Elayn Hunt state prison was arrested Friday after an incident involving an inmate. 

The Department of Corrections said 49-year-old Juan Harris of Baton Rouge, a 10-year veteran at the prison, was arrested after it was determined he didn't follow protocol when he used a chemical agent on an inmate. 

Officials said the incident happened in August and has been under investigation since then. 

Harris was booked on a charge of aggravated battery and was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

