State Police: Two overnight crashes leave three people dead; one in custody

State Police are investigating two separate overnight crashes that killed three people and led to one arrest.

One crash outside of Zachary killed two men when their vehicle overturned, ejecting them.

Another crash in Gonzales claimed the life of a pedestrian walking in the roadway, and one man was arrested for suspected impaired driving.

Troopers say the first crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on US 61 north of LA 964 near Zachary.

The crash claimed the lives of 27-year-old Cameron Davis and 30-year-old Christopher Bourgeois.

Investigators said Davis, Bourgeois, and another backseat passenger were traveling south on US 61 when their truck veered off the roadway. The vehicle flipped several times.

According to police, the three occupants were not wearing seatbelts, and they were ejected from the vehicle.

All three people sustained serious injuries. Davis died at the scene, and Bourgeois later died in a hospital, troopers say.

The rear seat passenger was also transported to a hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken from Davis for analysis, according to police.

The second crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday on LA 938 (Coontrap Road) south of LA 74 in Gonzales.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Willie Owens and led to the arrest of 31-year-old Jasper Bougere.

Investigators say Bougere was driving south on LA 938 while Owens was walking in the northbound lane of the highway.

Bougere's vehicle crossed the center line, entering the northbound lane and striking Owens, police report. The vehicle then drove off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say a toxicology sample was taken from Owens for analysis.

Police suspect Bougere was driving intoxicated, causing the crash. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and first offense DWI.