State police take over investigation into deadly LA Tech stabbing attack

Thursday, November 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RUSTON - State troopers have taken the lead on a probe into the seemingly random attack by a Louisiana Tech student accused of stabbing four women on the school's campus.

Louisiana State Police announced Thursday that campus police requested troopers step in to investigate the Nov. 14 attack further. It left one person dead and three others hurt. 

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Jacoby Johnson, went into the parking lot of the Lambright Health and Wellness Center following a disturbance and started stabbing the victims. 

Johnson was taken into custody that same day. He was booked in Lincoln Parish for second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. 

Investigators have yet to publicly identify any motive in the attack.

LSP is asking anyone with pictures or videos relevant to the crime contact authorities at (318)362-4597. 

