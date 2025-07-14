Latest Weather Blog
State Police Superintendent appoints new head of Bureau of Investigations
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has a new deputy superintendent, the agency announced Monday.
State Police Superintendent Robert Hodges appointed Major Robert "Bo" Lummus as the agency's Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigations.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is responsible for investigating criminal activity, gathering intelligence and providing case and technical support across the state, the agency said.
Lummus will lead the Force Investigation Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Division and the Gaming Enforcement Division in his new post.
Lummus is a 17-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police, working his way up the ranks of Troop G in Bossier City.
