State Police mum on former LSP superintendent's son returning to work after deadly crash

Image from KTVE TV, a Monroe-area TV station, of the crash scene in Ouachita Parish in October 2020.

MONROE - Multiple sources have confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit, State Trooper Kaleb Reeves has returned to active duty at Troop F following an at-fault crash where two people died.

This is a developing Chris Nakamoto Investigative Unit report

Reeves is the son of former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves. The younger Reeves became a Trooper in 2017.

The double fatal crash happened late in the evening of Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. At the time of the crash, State Police said Reeves was responding to a call and slammed into the back of a sedan stopped at a traffic light.

Reeves was driving a State Police-issued SUV.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit received crash documents through a public records request which indicated Reeves has been in three crashes since he started working for State Police three years ago. In addition to the deadly crash, records indicate an earlier accident was also considered Kaleb Reeves' fault.

In a crash investigation concerning the double fatal wreck, documents reported witnesses saw Reeves driving at a high rate of speed without police emergency lights activated. Crash documents show there was no weather concern that evening, and a forecast suggested it was a clear night.

According to vehicle recording data obtained through the WBRZ public record request, Reeves was traveling 77 miles per in the five seconds before impacting the other vehicle. Data from the state SUV showed brakes were applied 2.5 second before impact. When the SUV collided with the back of the other vehicle, Reeves' vehicle was traveling 57 mph.

Two backseat passengers in the other vehicle were killed.

Wednesday (February 3), WBRZ asked Louisiana State Police for a comment. No comment was provided at the time this story was initially published.

Kevin Reeves abruptly retired in October after his son's crash and amid a series of ongoing WBRZ reports about controversies within the department while he was superintendent.