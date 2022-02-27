Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Man struck and killed on I-10 while checking vehicle damage from prior crash
METAIRIE - A man was struck and killed while checking his car's damage after a prior crash early Sunday morning.
State Police say the crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday on I-10 west near Clearview Parkway in Metairie.
Crash investigators report that 60-year-old Manuel Llorens was traveling west in his Chrysler 300 in the right lane. At the same time, a Chevrolet Malibu and a Nissan Altima were stopped in the right shoulder.
Troopers say the driver of the Malibu, James, and the driver of the Altima were standing outside the vehicles on the shoulder and discussing damages after a minor crash.
As Llorens's vehicle approached the two stopped cars, he drove off the roadway and onto the shoulder, striking the rear of the Altima.
According to police, Llorens's car hit both James and the driver of the Altima.
Both drivers were seriously injured. James died at the scene, and the driver of the Altima was transported to a hospital for treatment, troopers say.
Investigators say Llorens was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Impairment on the part of anyone involved is unknown, but troopers say toxicology samples were taken from all drivers.
