State Police issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old New Orleans woman
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for a missing 76-year-old woman.
Louella Holton was last seen in the 1400 block of Poydras Street in New Orleans on January 7, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m.
Holton is a black female with black and gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 204 pounds. Holton suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, LSP said.
Holton was last seen wearing a blue dress and silver tennis shoes. She is believed to be traveling on foot in an unknown direction and walks with a cane. Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Holton should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6080 or dial 911.
