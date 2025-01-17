State Police issue statement after DOJ outlines excessive use of excessive force

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police issued a statement Friday after a U.S. Justice Department report was released that said the agency engages in patterns of law enforcement practices that deprive citizens of their rights under the U.S. Constitution.

State Police said they continue to work diligently on improving their relationship with the state's citizens, law enforcement partners, political leaders and agency personnel.

"We are committed to providing the citizens of our state the most professional law enforcement agency in the country. Our focus is on Public Safety in all the corners of the state," the agency said in its statement.

The DOJ's report, released Thursday, said that the agency routinely uses excessive force, including the unjustified use of Tasers, and escalates minor incidents involving people who do not pose a threat. The entire report is available on the Justice Department website.

The federal investigators also looked into whether State Police engage in racially discriminatory policing, but said Thursday's report included findings regarding excessive force.

The DOJ, concluding a report that has been in the work since a 2022 investigation, also found that the agency uses unreasonable force without warning and without giving people an opportunity to comply with directions.

The investigation started after Ronald Greene's death during a 2019 traffic stop.

Following its release, Gov. Jeff Landry said the report "seeks to diminish the service and exceptionality" of the State Police.

"We will not let that happen," Landry said Thursday, without offering specifics. "The reputation of our men and women in blue is one of respect, admiration, and appreciation, and we will always have their back."