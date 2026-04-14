State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old man from Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE — Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man from Donaldsonville.

LSP said Harold Halle went missing from the 35000 block of Carol Street around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Halle is a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He stands at 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs around 169 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit with a black hooded jacket.

LSP said he is believed to be driving a white 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck with Louisiana license plate X685637.

Anyone who knows where Halle is or may be should call 911.