State Police investigating Trooper-involved shooting in Orleans Parish
New Orleans, LA - State Police are investigating a Trooper-involved shooting that occurred in New Orleans East Saturday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. Troopers in the New Orleans East area received a complaint of reckless driving. After responding to the area, Troopers observed a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the U.S. Highway 90 and Downman Road intersection. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee the scene, resulting in a Trooper firing his gun.
After fleeing the scene the suspect vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.
No one was injured during the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
