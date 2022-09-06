75°
Latest Weather Blog
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma
HOUMA - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
Officers posted on social media around 2 a.m. that they were en route to the scene of the shooting, which allegedly involved the Houma Police Department.
One person was taken to a local hospital due to their injuries, the post read. Officers did not make it clear whether an officer was the one injured.
Trending News
LSP reports this is an active investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 LSU players limit social media presence after Tigers heartbreaking loss Sunday
-
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
-
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend
Sports Video
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1