78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting that left person dead

1 hour 51 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, August 27 2022 Aug 27, 2022 August 27, 2022 8:48 PM August 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

RED RIVER PARISH - Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one person dead in Red River Parish on Saturday. 

State Police released few details, but said one person was pronounced dead and no deputies were injured. 

The shooting happened on Highway 71, north of A.C. Whatley Road. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days