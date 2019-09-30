77°
State police identify driver in deadly Livingston Parish crash

September 29, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - State police identified 58-year-old Huelette Fontenot of Denham Springs as the driver who died in a crash on Frost Road this morning.

Police say Fontenot failed to yield while making a left turn onto Frost Road. He was not restrained at the time of the crash and later died at the hospital.

Toxicology results are pending.

