77°
Latest Weather Blog
State police identify driver in deadly Livingston Parish crash
LIVINGSTON PARISH - State police identified 58-year-old Huelette Fontenot of Denham Springs as the driver who died in a crash on Frost Road this morning.
Police say Fontenot failed to yield while making a left turn onto Frost Road. He was not restrained at the time of the crash and later died at the hospital.
Toxicology results are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese