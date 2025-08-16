State Police: Hijacked crane triggered multiple crashes on I-10 in Vinton, one arrested

VINTON - Troopers arrested a man Saturday after they said he drove his truck off the highway and entered an unmanned crane before he lowered the crane boom over I-10.

Matthew Vincent, 37, of Vinton, was booked after Louisiana State Police said he drove his truck off La. Highway 108 near I-10, crossed the interstate and went into the crane. Troopers said he struck a vehicle and caused three additional crashes, which resulted in two reported injuries, major damage to the crane and prolonged closure of the interstate.

Officials booked Vincent for simple burglary, aggravated obstruction of a highway, negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving, criminal mischief and pedestrian on the interstate.

LSP said they're still investigating the incident and are looking into the possibility of an accomplice.