58°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police cancels missing child advisory for Lafayette children
LAFAYETTE - Louisiana State Police canceled a missing child advisory for two Lafayette children.
Trending News
Anyone with information should immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-5612 or call 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge native Joseph takes down Southern
-
State leaders say no changes to maps as SCOTUS silence continues in...
-
Louisiana ranks highest in road rage deaths in US; family wants accountability...
-
Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting 79-year-old father deemed fit for...
-
Angola guard resigns, is arrested, after contraband cell phones allegedly found in...