State Police cancel Silver Alert for missing Lake Charles man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Paul Allen Brown Sr. has been cancelled, State Police said Saturday afternoon.

CALCASIEU PARISH - State troopers and local law enforcement are looking for a missing man who was last seen walking along LA-14 Saturday morning.

Troopers said 83-year-old Paul Allen Brown Sr. was walking along the highway around 2 a.m. wearing a dark grey striped shirt and light grey pants.

Brown suffers from a history of dementia that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information should call (337) 936-7210.

