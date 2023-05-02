Police: 19-year-old killed in St. James Parish crash Tuesday morning

CONVENT - A man was killed after he went off-road and crashed into a tree in St. James Parish early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. along LA 44 in Convent. Louisiana State Police said 19-year-old Drake Upton of Lafayette was heading south when he went failed to navigate a curve and crashed near Oak Tree Street.

Investigators believe Upton's truck flipped after hitting a tree. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was gravely injured after being ejected from the vehicle.

Upton died in a hospital sometime Tuesday.

Police said they suspect speeding played a factor in the crash.