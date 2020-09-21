State officials detail State Library's phase 3 reopening plan

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana continues to navigate Phase 3 of the state's reopening process, various organizations within the state are doing so on an individual level, and on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the State Library of Louisiana is now beginning the third phase of its reopening plan.

“While we have been open with restrictions since June 5, providing non-stop services to our 340 public libraries, our blind and physically handicapped citizens, and the general public, we are happy to be able to reopen more of our building to patrons and provide more in-person services,” State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton stated in the Monday morning press release. “As we resume our normal activity, we will continue to adhere to strict mitigation standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

All visitors to state buildings must go through a temperature check upon entry, wear a face covering, and maintain proper social distancing while in the building.

The State Library will continue its regular hours of Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., for walk-in customers, and the following services remain available:

-Public Library Training and Consulting Services (24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week)

-Technical Support for public libraries, (24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week)

-Electronic resources, such as EBSCO, Homework Louisiana tutoring assistance, Pronunciator language databases, and more, as well as support for those resources, remain available 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week

-Free Wi-Fi remains available outside of the State Library (24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week)

-The Louisiana Digital Library remains available 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week

-Telephone and email reference, Monday through Friday

-Technical assistance in all departments, Monday through Friday

-Talking Book and Braille Library assistance including readers’ advisory help and material delivery, Monday through Friday

-Interlibrary loan requests and delivery, Monday through Friday

-Access to 1st floor stacks and seating during business hours

-1st floor Circulation and Reference assistance, Monday through Friday

-Curbside delivery upon request, Monday through Friday

-Free computer use on the 1st floor during business hours

-Printing and copying available for a fee during business hours

-No overdue fines will be charged until January 1, 2021

Now that the State Library has entered Phase 3, the following services will also be available:

-The 3rd, 4th, and 5th floors will be open to the public during business hours.

-The 5th Floor Desk (Louisiana) will be available by appointment during business hours.

-Free computer use is limited to the 1st floor; however, patrons may access Wi-Fi on all public floors using their own devices during business hours.

-Meeting room use will again be available with restrictions.

To find the most accurate reopening statuses of all public libraries statewide, visit the State Library’s website. For up to date resources and other information about COVID-19, visit the State Library’s LibGuide.