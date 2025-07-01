94°
State officials announce crackdown on drunk driving ahead of Fourth of July weekend

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — State officials said Tuesday that they are cracking down on drunk driving ahead of Independence Day weekend.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says there will be extra patrols all weekend to make sure no one is driving drunk on the road.

"Law enforcement will be on high alert throughout the entire state looking for impaired drivers. That includes if you're operating a boat on our waterways. And Louisiana wildlife and fisheries agents will be patrolling our Bayou and rivers for impaired drivers," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

State Police Superintendent Robert Hodges says the goal is to prevent tragedy.

"So please, think before you drink. Plan before you party. And if you see someone about to make a dangerous decision, speak up!" Hodges said.

Hodges added that troopers will also operate sobriety checkpoints over the holiday weekend.

