76°
Latest Weather Blog
State offices will remain closed across southeast Louisiana on Tuesday
State offices in more than two dozen parishes will remain closed Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
All state government offices across Louisiana are already closed Monday. Offices in the following 25 parishes will stay closed for at least another day.
Trending News
Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man lending a helping hand to neighbor in wake of...
-
Fearless Livingston Parish residents picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida
-
Few spared from widespread damage in Ascension Parish
-
More than 100,000 EBR residents still without power
-
Ascension residents find long lines at the pump, no electricty means no...