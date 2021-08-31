76°
State offices will remain closed across southeast Louisiana on Tuesday

Monday, August 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

State offices in more than two dozen parishes will remain closed Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

All state government offices across Louisiana are already closed Monday. Offices in the following 25 parishes will stay closed for at least another day.

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

