State leaders push for funding at domestic violence shelters

BATON ROUGE - Agencies that serve those affected by domestic violence have to fight every year for funding, and the governor's proposed budget initially did not set aside specific money for those efforts.

On Monday, Gov. Jeff Landry said he's interested in permanently paying for the services.

"Throughout my years as an elected official, I have never wavered in my support of domestic violence services. They are necessary, live-saving, and essential, and must be treated as such," Landry said.

Iris Domestic Violence Center serves eight parishes and more than 800,000 people, and Executive Director Patti Freeman says the center relies heavily on money from the state, especially to expand the services the center is able to provide.

"With that funding we've been able to provide things like wrap-around services to children introduced and exposed to violent environments within their household," Freeman said.

In past years, statewide domestic violence funding received about $7 million, but it's considered one-time money.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle was outspoken when the initial budget was presented. She says when the legislative session starts in April, money being allocated for domestic violence services should be non-negotiable.