State lawmakers question State Police, DCFS about taking care of children who have been abused

BATON ROUGE - State lawmakers had a lot of questions for agencies in charge of protecting children.

Members of the Senate Committee on Women and Children say they've seen children who have been sexually abused not get the care they need.

State Senator Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, says she's concerned money is being spent without accountability.

"Kids continue to fall through the cracks, and the money that we're investing to save them and change the trajectory of their life, to protect them, is not going to them," Cloud said. "It's going to all of these entities, and the entities are not all being held accountable."

On Tuesday, questions were asked about where there were consistent gaps in providing care for children who have been sexually abused.

Belinda Murphy with Louisiana State Police says challenges arise when a child is removed from their homes, but there isn't any place for them to go.

"In the end, we're talking about money and establishments where we can place children," Murphy said.

Cloud said she wants to make sure entities that receive state funding are using the money in the state's best interest.