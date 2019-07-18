Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State court suit over 'no-call' can proceed against NFL

Thursday, July 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana judge won't stop a lawsuit against the NFL over the playoff "no-call" that led to the Rams beating the Saints and advancing to the 2019 Super Bowl.
  
State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard ruled Thursday in the damage suit filed by attorney Antonio LeMon.
  
LeMon says that means Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials can be questioned in depositions. The officials failed to call either pass interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the NFC title game. A lawyer for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  
LeMon says he and three others filed the lawsuit to get at the truth of what happened in the game.
