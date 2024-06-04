State commission has plans for more than 130 projects to restore, protect coastal Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Governor's Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection, Restoration and Conservation met Friday to discuss future plans for surrounding wetlands and coastal regions and to give updates on what they've done recently.

They're also working on plans for hurricane preparedness to help reduce risk for residents along the Louisiana coast.

Deputy Executive Director Bren Haase says they're looking at a successful year.

"A couple of projects that were discussed today include some of the largest projects that have ever been built across coastal Louisiana," Haase said. "The Lake Borgne Marsh Creation Project for example is almost a 3,000 marsh creation project, it's huge, it's the biggest project in the state's history."

CPRA has a record setting annual plan with 136 projects over the next year for restoration and risk reduction.