St. Vincent de Paul to open its doors as cold weather approaches

BATON ROUGE — As cold weather approaches, St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge is opening up its shelter on Monday night to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay.

"We opened our winter shelter first last night for the first time this year, and anytime the temperature dips below 40% degrees, our shelter is open for neighbors to ensure that they are safe and warm," CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Sunnie Johnson-Lain said.

The shelter will be open throughout Monday night.