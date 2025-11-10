44°
St. Vincent de Paul to open its doors as cold weather approaches

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — As cold weather approaches, St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge is opening up its shelter on Monday night to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay.

"We opened our winter shelter first last night for the first time this year, and anytime the temperature dips below 40% degrees, our shelter is open for neighbors to ensure that they are safe and warm," CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Sunnie Johnson-Lain said. 

The shelter will be open throughout Monday night. 

