St. Vincent de Paul serving free Christmas Day lunch

41 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, December 23 2025 Dec 23, 2025 December 23, 2025 3:34 PM December 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul will be serving the community a hot meal on Christmas Day. 

Organizers say the annual tradition will start at 11:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. on Dec. 25.

The free event will take place at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place. 

