78°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Vincent de Paul serving free Christmas Day lunch
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul will be serving the community a hot meal on Christmas Day.
Organizers say the annual tradition will start at 11:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Trending News
The free event will take place at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing person outside Denham Springs party
-
Livingston Council on Aging holds Christmas Celebrations for local seniors
-
30 local kids receive new bicycles for Christmas at Metro Council District...
-
$900 million in FEMA funding awaits Homeland Security Kristi Noem's approval, according...
-
Police searching for man wanted in Lorraine Street killing
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri
-
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45