St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office looking for man who went missing Sunday

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a man who went missing Sunday after going out to get cigarettes.

Kevin Holland, 55, was staying at a Slidell-area hotel Sunday before he left to go to a local convenience store for cigarettes. Holland never returned to the hotel, but he contacted a friend that night saying that his gray Ford F-150 had broken down. Family members have not heard from him since before the time he went missing.

According to police, a state trooper found his truck Tuesday with its windows down and hood opened on the shoulder of Highway 90 in Slidell, where they found two cell phones and a dog. Later in the day, when they saw the vehicle still remaining on the border, they had Animal Control to take possession of the dog and contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Holland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

