St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting near Abita Springs

1 hour 41 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 August 12, 2020 9:25 AM August 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ABITA SPRINGS - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting that occurred early Wednesday (August 12) morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual claiming he had been shot.

Responding deputies located the individual unresponsive inside a mobile home in the 21000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs.

Medical personnel transported the man to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

