St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting near Abita Springs
ABITA SPRINGS - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting that occurred early Wednesday (August 12) morning.
At approximately 3 a.m. the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual claiming he had been shot.
Responding deputies located the individual unresponsive inside a mobile home in the 21000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs.
Medical personnel transported the man to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.
