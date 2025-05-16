79°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany Parish deputy fired, arrested for sexual battery after workplace sexual harassment complaint
COVINGTON - A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was fired and arrested after a "workplace sexual harassment complaint" Friday, according to STPSO.
Joshua Schiro, 30, was fired after an investigation done by the agency's Public Integrity Bureau and members of the STPSO Major Crimes Unit were asked to look into possible criminal charges.
Trending News
Schiro was booked for sexual battery and obscenity. He had been employed by STPSO as a patrol deputy since March 2023.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships