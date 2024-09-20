St. Michael defeats Istrouma in 6-4A match up

Baton Rouge - The St. Michael Warriors improve to 1-2 on the season after defeating Istrouma 7-0 Friday night.

The only score came from a John Martinez touchdown run in the first quarter.

Warrior quarterback Brock Hamilton threw an interception right before halftime. The pass was picked off by Istrouma's Dyion Chavers.

However, the clock expired for the first half and it was Warrior ball to start the third quarter.

Score remains 7-0 with St. Michael leading into the fourth quarter. Istrouma is driving on fourth down. Quarterback Kyree Paul runs the QB keeper but is quickly taken down and the ball comes loose. The fumble was recovered by St. Michael's Guy Woods.

However, neither team was able to find the end zone for the remainder of the game, so St. Michael ends it victorious.