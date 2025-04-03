St. Mary Parish work release inmate reported missing in Berwick returned to custody

BERWICK — St. Mary Parish deputies brought an escaped work release inmate back into custody shortly after he was reported missing in Berwick on Thursday morning.

Chad Toups, 49, was reported missing by supervisors at his work release job. Shortly after, a notice to be on the lookout was issued to all area law enforcement agencies.

Toups is in prison on theft, parole violation and criminal trespass charges.