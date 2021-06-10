Latest Weather Blog
St. Landry Parish authorities request help in identifying person of interest
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Last month, a deadly shooting in Eunice occurred and local authorities are now asking the public to assist in identifying a person of interest, KATC reports.
The fatal shots were fired on May 5, police say. Authorities report rushing to the intersection of Nimitz Street and Williams Avenue, where they'd been told a body was seen. But when the officers arrived, the victim had already been taken to an area hospital, where they passed away.
According to KATC, video footage was recovered from a nearby convenience store that revealed several persons of interest.
Authorities are now requesting the public's help in identifying the person seen in the video, and a still from the video has been selected and posted above.
Anyone with information is urged to contact St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-parish looking to spend millions in COVID relief on drainage work
-
Family of murdered toddler celebrate her life with balloon release
-
Should parents be held accountable for violent crimes carried out by children
-
Mother of two suspects in triple murder allegedly helped them evade capture
-
WBRZ becomes first-in-nation to offer sports betting network to local TV viewers
Sports Video
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year
-
Exploring Skip Bertman's legacy as LSU's athletic director
-
Southeastern loses both games of doubleheader to Houston Baptist