Latest Weather Blog
St. Joseph's Academy, Catholic High placed on lockdown after nearby synagogue receives possible threat
BATON ROUGE — St. Joseph's Academy and Catholic High School were both placed on lockdown Friday following a possible threat at the nearby Unified Jewish Congregation.
Officers quickly worked to put the school on lockdown and secure the area with the department's explosives unit, as well as explosives units from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
"Right now, it looks like a phone call that was made," Morse said, clarifying there is no active threat. "We're trying to track down who made that call."
A reconciliation center was set up shortly after BRPD arrived for parents to pick up and be reunited with their students.
A message sent to the parents of students at St. Joseph's around 10:45 a.m. said that BRPD is responding to the scene and that the school is under a "red lockdown." By 12:30 p.m., St. Joseph's said it was resuming normal operations.
Daycare students were picked up, but students at St. Joseph's proper remained at school, officials told WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville man working inside rushes to provide assistance to victims during mall...
-
WBRZ's April Davis is getting ready to bust a move at this...
-
Greensburg woman arrested after 27 malnourished dogs rescued from property, husband still...
-
Baton Rouge businesses see boost as Viola Davis thriller films downtown
-
Person of interest in mall shooting can't be confirmed as participant, arrested...
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery