St. James Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in drive-by shooting

1 hour 33 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, February 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LUTCHER - Investigators are seeking those responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured one person Wednesday night.

Deputies with the St. James Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at the corner of Main Street and La. 3193 at 6:07 p.m., where they found the victim who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators have not released a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

