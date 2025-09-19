89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. James Parish woman sentenced to 30 years in prison after child pornography conviction

2 hours 10 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 10:06 AM September 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CONVENT — A Convent woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this week after she was convicted on more than a dozen child porn charges. 

Destinee Poche, 25, was found guilty in July of uploading, distributing and possessing numerous images and videos containing child pornography. She was sentenced on Monday.

Poche was arrested in March 2025 after St. James Parish deputies began investigating her in May 2024. 

Poche, in addition to her jail time, must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days