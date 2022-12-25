25°
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asking Gramercy residents to conserve water
GRAMERCY - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asked all Gramercy residents to conserve water on Christmas Eve.
An emergency message was sent at 8:25 asking all Gramercy residents to conserve water usage and it listed the severity as "unknown."
No more information is immediately available.
