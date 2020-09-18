St. James Parish meets criteria to reopen bars under Phase 3 guidelines

ST. JAMES PARISH - Officials with St. James Parish announced Friday that the Parish has met the criteria to reopen its bars due to a COVID-19 positivity rate of five percent or less for two consecutive weeks, and will take steps to reopen bars throughout Gramercy and Lutcher.

Parish President Dufresne issued a statement regarding the decision to opt-in to the Governor’s Phase 3 reopening of bars for on-premise consumption, saying, “The residents and business owners of our parish have been complying with local and state mandates, therefore, affording us the opportunity to lift restrictions. I encourage businesses to follow the Governor’s guidelines in hopes of continuing to lessen restrictions in St. James Parish.”

Bars will be allowed to open under the following conditions:

-Parish maintains a percent positivity rate of 5% or less; should the parish exceed 10% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars shall close until percent positivity decreases to 5% or less.

-Bars are permitted to operate with table service at 25% capacity up to 50 patrons; no walk-up service at the bar shall be allowed.

-Alcohol sales at all venues must end and bars must close by 11 p.m.

-Outdoor table service is allowed; no standing room capacity shall be permitted

-All seating must be socially distanced



For more information, refer to gov.louisiana.gov and view the Governor’s Phase 3 Proclamation.