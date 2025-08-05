90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena school officials say this year is focused on readiness and growth

3 hours 29 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, August 05 2025 Aug 5, 2025 August 05, 2025 8:54 AM August 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG - St. Helena Parish schools are full again as students head back to the classroom for the 2025-26 school year!

This year, school officials say they are focusing on growth and readiness for their students. 

2une In's Abigail Whitam was live this morning speaking with faculty about what students and parents can look forward to this school year and beyond!

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days