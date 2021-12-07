St Helena Parish schools return to full COVID-19 protocols

ST HELENA PARISH - Full COVID-19 protocols have been reinstated for St. Helena Parish school system Tuesday.

Read the full statement here:

We enjoyed being COVID-free for the last seven weeks. Unfortunately, two new COVID-19 cases were reported last week and two more were reported today. Proper notification was given to all parties involved and CDC guidelines were followed. We will revert to full COVID-19 protocols effective immediately. Please refer to the Winning Start document on the COVID-19 Resources page located on our district website as a refresher.

Please note the following (employees and students):

-Wear your mask throughout the school day and on the bus. (The nose must be covered).

-Maintain social distancing to the greatest extent possible.

-High-touch areas must be cleaned regularly.

-Fist bumps are allowed. No handshakes or hugs.

-Assigned seating and seating charts must be maintained in every classroom.

-Wash hands regularly.

-Vaccinated individuals DO NOT have to quarantine.

-Unvaccinated individuals must quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

-Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

-Sign up for weekly COVID-19 testing.

-Report any issues to your school principal immediately.

Please remain diligent during these two weeks before the Christmas/New Year holidays. Reach out to us with any questions or concerns.