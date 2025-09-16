76°
St. George fire officials work house fire on Kellywood Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department worked a house fire Tuesday evening on Kellywood Oaks Drive, officials said.
As of 8:37 p.m., fire officials were still on the scene. No information on the fire was immediately available.
