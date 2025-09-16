76°
St. George fire officials work house fire on Kellywood Oaks Drive

2 hours 1 minute 15 seconds ago Tuesday, September 16 2025 Sep 16, 2025 September 16, 2025 9:26 PM September 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department worked a house fire Tuesday evening on Kellywood Oaks Drive, officials said.

As of 8:37 p.m., fire officials were still on the scene. No information on the fire was immediately available.

