Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire officials meet, succession plan on agenda
ST. GEORGE - St. George Fire officials met on Thursday with discussions of the fire chief's succession plan on the agenda.
"This is not a retirement, at least not today, though some people say. I know my day is coming. I thought it would be good to develop a succession plan to have someone in my place. You never know, I may not wake one morning," St. George Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton said in the meeting. "I could see me leaving in a year or two, depending on what's going on."
St. George Firefighters Union President Jason Turner spoke during the public hearing, asking the commissioners to let the union be a part of discussions when the time comes to bring on a new fire chief.
"When his time comes, having a national search for a fire chief, put it out there, let's get somebody, maybe even not somebody local or from this department," Turner said.
But that discussion will be had another day, commissioners deferred plan discussions to the June 19 meeting.
As previously reported, St. George Fire is also facing criticism regarding a fire station that was set to be built near the University Club subdivision. Tarleton said the department could be receiving ownership of the property next month.
Board of Commissioners President Darrell Ourso said progress for the station is in motion.
Trending News
"I know they've had many discussions with the developer, it's a very nice development, there will be additional access to the University Club location, a lot of things are in the works for that to happen at this time," Ourso said.
One resident at the meeting wanted to know more about the ongoing lawsuit and countersuit regarding pay discrepancies for firefighters.
"Our biggest concern is we depend on the firefighters every day to give it their best every day without undue hardship, concern or fear of retaliation, so we would like to know what the board's intent is to resolve that issue," the resident said.
"I think everybody on the board understands your question but as the board's lawyer, I would be committing malpractice if I didn't advise the board not to discuss its legal strategy in public," Attorney for St. George Fire Department Henry Olinde said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community Violence Interruption programs at risk among over $800 million in DOJ...
-
Zachary High 'Talented Arts Program' students' artwork in Louisiana Art & Science...
-
Crews battling fire at Nottoway Plantation
-
St George chief departure?
-
See which area schools are offering free summer meals for children under...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title