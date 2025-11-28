46°
St. George Fire Department working structure fire on Sugar Mill Avenue
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department worked a structure fire on Sugar Mill Avenue near Jefferson Highway on Thanksgiving evening.
As of 9:50 p.m., the fire is under control, and no injuries have been reported.
