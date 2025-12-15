St. George Fire: One person hospitalized after total loss fire along Elm Row Lane

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters responded to a house fire along Elm Row Lane on Monday morning.

The St. George Fire Department responded to the fire around 7:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Elm Row. By 9:45 a.m., fire crews were still on the scene.

According to officials, one person was injured and taken to the hospital by EMS. Fire officials added that the house was a total loss.