St. George family seeks community support to expand dog rescue efforts

ST. GEORGE - One family’s passion for rescuing dogs has already saved hundreds of lives, and now they’re hoping to take the next step with help from the community.

Courtney and Justin Turner have spent the last two years running “Licking for Love Dog Rescue,” an organization that has rescued and adopted out more than 800 dogs since being founded in 2023.

Their home is not only filled with love and faith, it’s filled with fur.

The rescue has operated entirely on a foster system, relying mostly on adoption fees and the Turners’ own contributions. Justin Turner says, “We spend probably about ten to fifteen thousand dollars a month right now just on vet care.”

Now, the Turners are looking to move into a facility of their own. A new shelter would allow them to house more dogs, respond faster in emergencies, and even expand services in the future.

“It’s a move-in ready for a rescue operation, and also for where we want to expand to eventually be able to operate that clinic out of that facility as well,” Justin Turner said.

St. George currently does not have a functioning dog rescue shelter. The Turners hope their track record will demonstrate the impact such an operation could have.

“And we’re kind of wanting to prove the track record of how we’re able to operate and the impact that we’re able to make,” Justin Turner said.

The family has raised about half the money needed for the facility, but is turning to the community to close the gap. “If we could get another $50,000 to $60,000, that would make a huge impact on our ability to get this particular facility,” Courtney said.

For the Turners, this effort is personal. Their dream started small, with an idea and a donation from their son, Gabe. “We’re gonna have to raise the funding to be able to do it. And so he goes to his room and he gets his piggy bank. He comes out with a wad full of money and he goes, ‘Is this enough? Can we do it?’,” Courtney recalled.

St. George Mayor Dustin Yates added that supporting Licking for Love strengthens not just animal welfare, but also the spirit of community in the city.

Click here to donate.