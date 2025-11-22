St. George Catholic Church mourns the loss of Father Nutan after sudden death in India

BATON ROUGE - St. George Catholic Church mourned the loss of Father Nutan on Saturday after he passed away while visiting his family in India.

Father Nutan served the people of the Diocese of Baton Rouge in several parishes, including Our Lady of Mercy Church, and was the Parochial Vicar at St. George.

Nutan passed away following a brief illness on the Feast of Saint Cecilia, patron saint of music and musicians.

"How fitting to imagine Saint Cecilia greeting our beloved Father Nutan with hymns of joy as he entered into the presence of God," church officials said.

Father Nutan's funeral will be celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 23, in India, with memorial observances planned to take place at the St. George Catholic Church.