St. George, Baton Rouge firefighters save dog from burning duplex in subdivision off Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters responded to a duplex fire in a subdivision off Coursey Boulevard near Cedarcrest Avenue on Tuesday.

According to St. George Fire officials, crews responded to the fire along Weiner Creek Drive around 9:20 a.m. The blaze produced a large plume of black smoke, with the fire appearing to severely damage a garage attached to the building.

Within 30 minutes, the fire was under control.

One person was treated by EMS after being rescued from the home.

Firefighters from Baton Rouge and St. George who responded to the scene rescued a dog while putting out the fire, officials said. The dog was taken to an emergency vet, officials added.