68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Gabriel's Oak Trace subdivision under boil water advisory

51 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, January 05 2026 Jan 5, 2026 January 05, 2026 11:04 AM January 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — The Oak Trace subdivision in St. Gabriel is under a boil water advisory, the Iberville Parish government said Monday. 

Oak Trace, Live Oak, Pin Oak and Bur Oak drives are all under the advisory. 

"Residents in the affected area are advised to disinfect their water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food. Water should be boiled for one full minute in a clean container, with timing beginning once the water reaches a rolling boil," officials said.

Test results for the area are expected to be returned Tuesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days