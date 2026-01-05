St. Gabriel's Oak Trace subdivision under boil water advisory

ST. GABRIEL — The Oak Trace subdivision in St. Gabriel is under a boil water advisory, the Iberville Parish government said Monday.

Oak Trace, Live Oak, Pin Oak and Bur Oak drives are all under the advisory.

"Residents in the affected area are advised to disinfect their water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food. Water should be boiled for one full minute in a clean container, with timing beginning once the water reaches a rolling boil," officials said.

Test results for the area are expected to be returned Tuesday.