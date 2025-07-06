St. Gabriel releases statement after officer found dead at local home

75°
ST. GABRIEL - The town of St. Gabriel released a statement Sunday after one of its police department's officers was found dead in a local home. It read:
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Captain Devin Boutte, a dedicated and respected member of the St. Gabriel Police Department. Captain Boutte served our community with honor and distinction for approximately 12 years, having joined our department as an eager young man determined to make a difference.
"Over the years, Devin rose through the ranks through sheer dedication and an unwavering commitment to service. At the time of his passing, he served as Captain over our Uniform Patrol Division—a role in which he led with integrity, compassion, and strength. His presence was not just felt in the department, but throughout the city of St. Gabriel. He was cherished by our residents, and his actions clearly reflected the deep love and respect he held for this community.
"This year has already been profoundly difficult for our department, and the loss of Captain Boutte weighs heavily on us all. Yet, in his honor, we will carry on his legacy by continuing to uphold the mission he championed every day: to provide safety and security for all who call St. Gabriel home—and for those who visit us.
"Captain Boutte will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him and serve alongside him. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones. We ask the community to keep us in your prayers as we mourn the loss of another life taken far too soon."
