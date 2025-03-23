Latest Weather Blog
St. Gabriel Police officer dies Sunday
ST. GABRIEL - St. Gabriel Police Officer Darius Faveroth died on Sunday, city officials announced.
The circumstances surrounding Faveroth's death are unclear, but a police spokesperson said he was not killed in the line of duty.
The City of St. Gabriel shared the following sentiments:
It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Officer Darius Faveroth, a dedicated member of the St. Gabriel Police Department. On behalf of the Mayor and City Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, Police Chief Ambeau, and the entire St. Gabriel Police Department.
Officer Faveroth exemplified courage and commitment in his service to our community and nation. His dedication and service will not be forgotten. We are deeply grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.
During this time of mourning, we stand united as a community, offering our prayers, support, and compassion to all who are grieving this tremendous loss. Let us honor Officer Faveroth’s memory by upholding the values he so selflessly dedicated his life to protecting.
Rest in peace, Officer Faveroth. Your bravery, sacrifice, and service will forever remain in our hearts.
